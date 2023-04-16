Katherine Times
Big Rivers runners-to-be to train for New York Marathon

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
April 17 2023 - 6:30am
Ngukurr's Natasha Billy is going to train to compete in the New York Marathon in November.
A Rharru and Wgilak woman from the remote community of Ngukurr is among a group of young athletes-to-be from the Big Rivers Region who have been selected to take part in a gruelling fitness project that will ultimately lead them to run the world's biggest marathon.

