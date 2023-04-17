Dialysis unit to 'give hope' to remote region

The small community of Borroloola will be receiving a new renal dialysis unit in a bid to ensure Indigenous people with severe kidney diseases can receive lifesaving treatment closer to home.
Indigenous people are almost four times as likely to die from chronic kidney disease, and in the Northern Territory 80 per cent of dialysis patients are forced to relocate from remote communities to major centres to avoid having to travel hundreds of kilometres to access dialysis.
The new Borroloola dialysis unit is one of six units funded across South Australia, Western Australia and the NT with $13.13 million provided by the Australian Government.
Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler, said the Government was "providing the infrastructure needed to make lifesaving dialysis available to First Nations people without forcing them to travel far from their homes and people".
"We will continue to work in partnership with Aboriginal community-controlled and other health services to strengthen the sector and close the gap," Mr Butler said.
Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health and Territory Senator Malarndirri McCarthy said dialysis saved lives and it was "so important First Nations people living in some of our most remote communities can access this essential treatment close to home".
"When kidney disease progresses to end stage, dialysis is essential - but it comes with a huge mental, economic and emotional toll when patients have to leave family and country," she said.
"The delivery of these dialysis units will be a game changer in treating kidney disease and make a significant, positive difference to the lives of First Nations people while helping Close the Gap.
"These six new dialysis locations are just the start of the Government's plan to make dialysis accessible in remote areas where First Nations people desperately need it."
The new dialysis units will be run and operated by Purple House, an Indigenous Corporation with extensive experience providing renal dialysis in remote communities which has already undertaken consultation in each location.
Sarah Brown, the Purple House Chief Executive said the Purple House model of care was well established, and the funding provided an opportunity "to help even more communities".
"For two decades we have seen that being back on country with family delivers powerful outcomes across the board, and that giving people hope is transformational," she said.
