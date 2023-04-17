Dry Season live music kicks at Godinymayin

The Jingili Song Project has kicked off the dry season's live music events at Katherine's Godinymayin Arts Centre.
Stuart Joel Nuggett, a Jingili man from Elliott and the driving force and voice behind the Jingili Song Project who performs music in both English and Jingulu, was supported on stage by Darwin-based musicians David Garnham and The Reasons to Live.
While touring in the Territory with the Jingili Song Project, the musicians also offered workshops for schools and community centres in a bid to teach and foster new works in language, while promoting the new Jingulu-language single Ilbingini (When the water goes down).
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.