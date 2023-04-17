Electronic warfare jets take to NT skies

Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growler aircraft are en route to Territory skies to participate in Exercise Fenrir Fury from April 17 to 23.
The exercise aims to provide RAAF personnel from No. 6 Squadron in Amberley, Queensland, with the opportunity to conduct flying activities and train their operational capabilities.
"Domestic deployments and related training aim to help develop a pilot's ability to operate from different locations and are an essential part of fast-jet training," a RAAF spokesman said.
Flying will be conducted from RAAF Base Darwin between 8:30am and 3:30pm during the exercise, with all low-level flying activities conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines.
The Growler aircraft in use for the exercise are electronic attack aircraft capable of disrupting, deceiving or denying a broad range of military electronic systems, including radars and communications.
Growlers can support a wide range of Defence tasks and provide support to F/A-18F Super Hornet and the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter aircraft.
Noise reduction and the environment were vital considerations in the planning and conduct of the military flying activity, the RAAF spokesman said.
