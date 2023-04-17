Health regulations force tourists to go on 200km toilet run

The closure of the only waste dump point in Mataranka has left travellers with no other choice than to go on a 200km detour to empty their camper toilets.
The closure of the only waste dump point in Mataranka has left travellers with no other choice than to go on a minimum 200km detour to empty their camper toilets.
Without any notice, Roper Gulf Regional Council announced on April 14 via social media that the dump point at Stan Martin Park was closed.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to have the issue rectified as soon as possible," the post said. "There are alternate public dump points located in Katherine and Daly Waters."
The sudden closure has triggered a poo-nami of complaints with locals and travellers alike fuming the closed dump point would not only deter visitors from stopping in the small town, but also create a great inconvenience for those wanting to stay.
David Hurst, General Manager of Council Services and Community Engagement at Roper Gulf Regional Council, said the dump had been closed "as per the direction of the NT Department of Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics".
"It will remain closed until soil testing is undertaken to ensure the system is compliant with the Environmental Health Regulations," he said.
"Council is currently exploring options for opening another dump point as soon as possible."
