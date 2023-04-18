Lowy closed in wet start to the Dry

The Low Level bridge in Katherine has been closed again after unseasonal dry season rains in the catchment caused the level to rise.
While the bridge is not under water yet, Council has taken precautionary measures by closing the low laying river crossing between Cossack and the township of Katherine.
The Bureau of Meteorology said widespread rain across the region has seen streams to rise, with more than 82mm recorded at Nitmiluk Gorge in the week from April 11 to 17.
The unseasonal wet weather was partly caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Ilsa which formed off the Kimberley on April 11, before crossing the Pilbara coast as a category 5 system around midnight local time on April 14.
Weekly rainfall totals of 25 to 100 mm resulted from associated storm activity across the NT Top End and the Queensland coast.
Since making landfall, Ilsa has brought daily totals of at least 50 mm to remote areas of central Australia.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
