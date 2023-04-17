The Northern Territory's top cop has filed a motion against the jurisdiction's leadership in response to long-running rumours of his dismissal.
Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker has filed a motion against the NT government, Chief Minister Natasha Fyles and Police Minister Kate Worden to prevent his dismissal.
It comes after weeks of speculation over Mr Chalker's potential dismissal, with the rumour mill running hot in early April, claiming the government had asked him to resign.
Mr Chalker's lawyer has requested a three-day hearing in the NT Supreme Court.
"We intend to cross-examine the chief minister and the police minister," lawyer Arthur Moses, SC, said.
Mr Chalker will also seek orders over the involvement of Ms Fyles and Ms Worden in any potential revocation of his appointment.
During a visit to Katherine earlier in the month, the Chief Minister said she wouldn't comment on the Chalker rumours as the police commissioner was "on leave, nothing else".
Now, Ms Fyles said negotiations with Mr Chalker will continue in good faith.
"We are continuing negotiations in good faith, they are before the court, so we need to respect that process," she said.
Mr Chalker was on pre-approved leave, and was due to return to his duties on April 19.
He stepped into the role of police commissioner in 2019, shortly before Zach Rolfe was charged - and then acquitted - over the shooting death of Kumanjayi Walker in Yuendumu.
Mr Chalker has been in hot water over the handling of the case since Constable Rolfe was charged.
Despite being acquitted, the Constable has since been sacked from the NT Police Force.
In a passionate letter penned earlier this year, Mr Rolfe called on Jamie Chalker to resign.
Mr Rolfe said during the incident at the Yuendumu house, he "did not think about his (Walker's) race, upbringing or his past trauma".
"In a different state, I would have got a medal for it, and none of you would ever have known my name."
But he said instead he had been painted as a "violent thug, an ex-soldier with a past".
"Despite my multiple offers, Commissioner Chalker has steadfastly refused to meet me; he's never even spoken to me," he said, calling on the Commissioner to "leave right now and never take any public office again".
Before his appointment, Mr Chalker had been based in numerous remote Aboriginal communities and worked in homicide during a 24-year career with NT Police.
Acting Commissioner Michael Murphy remains at the helm of the force.
- with Australian Associated Press
