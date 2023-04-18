'NT is proud to call you our own' - Runner makes history for completing all of world's major marathons

A young Territory woman who started running ten years ago has made history after becoming the first Indigenous woman to complete all six world Marathon Majors after completing the Boston Marathon on April 17.
"My running career started when I lost my grandma to diabetes (in 2013)," Kungarakan and Gurindji woman Allirra Jennings said.
Little did she know that her grandmother's death would change the course of her own life.
At the time, aged 27 and weighing 107kg, Allira knew she had to change her life to escape the same fate that had taken her beloved grandmother.
"To watch my grandma fighting for her life, and I was just eating mine away," she said. "It was a big kick in the guts ... I knew then and there that I was going to start honouring the body that I was given."
In 2014, the young woman was selected into the Indigenous Marathon Project team to compete in the New York City Marathon.
The Katherine runner secured her place on the plane to the US after finishing a 30km time trial in Alice Springs in two hours, 46 minutes.
She graduated from the Indigenous Marathon Project and has now completed all Marathon Majors - London, New York, Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo, and Boston - as only one of 278 people from Australia.
She completed the Boston Marathon in a time of 5:11:12, after fighting a head cold in the lead-up to the event.
"Thank you everyone who has messaged me and sent me well wishes this past week," she said. "Thank you all for your love and support."
Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles congratulated the runner.
"Allira - what an absolute champion you are," she said.
"Congratulations on your achievement and all the hard work and perseverance that's gotten you there.
"The Northern Territory couldn't be prouder to call you our own."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
