'NT is proud to call you our own' - Runner makes history for completing all of world's major marathons

Updated April 19 2023 - 6:48am, first published 6:30am
A young Territory woman who started running ten years ago has made history after becoming the first Indigenous woman to complete all six world Marathon Majors after completing the Boston Marathon on April 17.

