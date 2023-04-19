Flood evacuees to head home before the end of the month

Flood evacuees from communities in the Victoria Daly Region who are still at the Centre for National Resilience will be able to go home before the end of the month.
More than 700 residents from Kalkarindji, Daguragu and Pigeon Hole had to be flown out of the communities in March when extreme wet season weather flooded the region and caused severe damage to homes.
The Australian Defence Force was called in to help with the evacuation.
Acting Minister for Territory Families, Nicole Manison, said the NT Government had been working with community organisations to ensure evacuees would get home in a safe way.
"We acknowledge the hundreds of Territorians who have had to evacuate their homes due to this severe flooding event, and we thank them for their patience during this challenging time," Minister Manison said.
"The Northern Territory Government is working around the clock and in partnership with community organisations and industry to ensure people can return to their homes as soon as it is sustainably safe to do so."
An emergency declaration for Daguragu, Pigeon Hole and Kalkarindji remains in place as communities are being rebuilt.
Essential services, telecommunications and road access have all been restored in Kalkarindji and Daguragu.
Pigeon Hole was hit the hardest by the floods and is still inaccessible to heavy vehicles with recent rainfall affecting the access road.
The NT Government said plans were being made for short term accommodation in Yarralin while the community is being restored.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
