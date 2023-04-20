Katherine Times
Council to trial new staffing format after positions stay vacant for 12 months

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
April 20 2023 - 2:30pm
Vic Daly Council is trialling a new way of delivering sport and rec activities to communities.
Vic Daly Council is trialling a new way of delivering sport and rec activities to communities.

With hiring and retaining staff in remote communities a constant challenge, a council in the Katherine region is trialling a new way of delivering sport and recreation programs in remote communities.

