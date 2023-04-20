Council to trial new staffing format after positions stay vacant for 12 months

With hiring and retaining staff in remote communities a constant challenge, a council in the Katherine region is trialling a new way of delivering sport and recreation programs in remote communities.
As part of the trial, two Victoria Daly Regional Council sport and rec officers will be travelling between Timber Creek, Amanbidji, Bulla and Kalkarindji to deliver much needed sport and recreation programs.
Working in communities a week at a time, they will work closely with community Night Patrol officers to deliver activities and programs including after school care and school holiday programs, and a number of events throughout the year.
Victoria Daly Regional Council Mayor Brian Pedwell said he was looking forward to seeing the results of the trial which had to be approved by the NT Government and the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) who provide funding for the Council's sport and recreation activities across communities.
Mr Pedwell said extended lockdowns and vaccine mandates across the region meant that over the past two years the council had experienced challenges with the recruitment of community-based staff to facilitate these programs.
A spokesperson for the Council said while sport and recreation officers had successfully been hired in Pine Creek and Yarralin, positions in Timber Creek and Kalakrindji stayed vacant for more than 12 months.
To overcome this, Council sought approval from NIAA and Territory Families, Housing and Communities to trial a new staffing and delivery model which includes the recruitment of two full-time staff based out of Katherine, with community Night Patrol officers providing additional support for recreational activities on three afternoons per week.
Rather than formal team sports, the renewed program focuses on a broad range of recreational activities such as bush walking, kite flying, arts and crafts, cooking, movie sessions, discos and cultural activities.
This new approach is also focused on developing positive relationships between young community members and Night Patrol team members.
Mr Pedwell said he was confident in the success of the new approach.
"Evidence shows that sport and recreation programs in remote communities have a positive impact not only physical and mental wellbeing, but school attendance, rates of employment, life-skills and crime reduction," the Mayor said.
"Unfortunately securing and retaining full-time staff in remote areas is challenging because among a myriad of issues, there is no available staff housing and a limited budget for attracting quality staff to the roles."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.