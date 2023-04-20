Katherine Times
Heartfelt generosity, compassion for Big Rivers Region flood evacuees gives 'strength to survive'

Updated April 20 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 3:00pm
Staff at the Northern Territory's Charles Darwin University (CDU) have rallied together to raise money for communities affected by the recent floods in the Big Rivers Region.

