Staff at the Northern Territory's Charles Darwin University (CDU) have rallied together to raise money for communities affected by the recent floods in the Big Rivers Region.
A collective donation of $9,000 will be equally shared between the Gurindji Aboriginal Corporation and the Karungkarni Art and Cultural Aboriginal Corporation, to provide emergency supplies for residents and help repair the Karungkarni Art and Culture Centre.
CDU Deputy Vice-Chancellor First Nations Leadership and Engagement, Professor Reuben Bolt, said the appeal was an opportunity to make a difference.
"As a University, we stand in solidarity with the Gurindji people and other impacted groups as they recover and rebuild from this devastating major disaster," he said.
"Many families, Elders and children will be affected well into the future.
"The support of these two reputable organisations will ensure the community receives assistance with immediate and urgent needs, as well as with the heartbreaking recovery process."
READ MORE HERE
Heavy rains earlier this year sparked the evacuation of 700 people from Daguragu, Kalkarindji and Pigeon Hole to the Centre for National Resilience in Howard Springs, with many still unable to return home.
Gurindji Aboriginal Corporation CEO Des Green said the support from the University was a "remarkable gesture of generosity and compassion".
"We are truly humbled and grateful for the kindness from CDU, and we cannot thank the staff enough for their support during this difficult time," Mr Green said.
"The Gurindji Aboriginal Corporation Board will assess all funds raised through the flood appeal, and we will ensure that they are used to benefit the communities in the most effective and meaningful way possible."
"We will do everything we can to make a positive difference in the lives of those affected by the floods," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Karungkarni Art and Culture Centre Arts Manager Penny Smith said the community had witnessed "so many instances of heartfelt generosity" from people ready to lend a helping hand.
"We are greatly appreciative of the generosity of Charles Darwin University and its staff in initiating a fundraiser for the benefit of Gurindji people and for Karungkarni Art Centre," she said.
"We experienced the compassion of people from all walks of life who opened their hearts and their wallets to assist us in our recovery.
Ms Smith said the donation would not only contribute to the "arduous clean-up", it would also assist the Arts Centre "in the rejuvenation of a new chapter in our story".
Donations to the Gurindji Aboriginal Corporation's flood relief appeal can be made here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.