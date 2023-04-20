Man rescued from Katherine River

A man had to be rescued from the fast-flowing croc-infested Katherine River after falling off the high level bridge and being swept away.
NT Police said at around 10:30pm on April 19 they received information that a man had fallen from the Eugene Betti Bridge into the river.
General Duties police officers rushed to the scene along with members from the Northern Territory Emergency Service, and the man was pulled from the river before being taken to Katherine District Hospital by St John Ambulance.
"This was a fantastic outcome and I would like to commend the work of the police officers who without hesitation, entered the fast moving waters to rescue the man," Acting Commander Meghan Funnell said.
It isn't the first time a person had to be rescued from the Katherine River.
"He rescued a stubborn drunk lady who would not get out of the water while there were two saltwater crocodiles seen in the water," then-Senior Constable Unwin's wife Debbie said at the time.
IN OTHER NEWS
The then 30-year-old jumped into the water while two other officers stood guard with their guns in case a saltwater crocodile approached.
"I was so angry when I found out," Mrs Unwin said. "I just freaked out, as few people knew I was pregnant with our second child at the time. ... But I know he would do it again."
"He has always wanted to be a policeman, serving others, it's just a job which suits him," she said.
At the time Acting Superintendent Gavin Kennedy said then-Senior Constable Unwin had been nominated for a heroism medal for his actions.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.