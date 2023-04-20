Historic walk-off banners on display at art gallery

A Territory art gallery is paying tribute to the historic Wave Hill Walk-off in 1966, when Indigenous workers on Wave Hill Station in the Victoria River District walked off the job.
Until July 15, the event's historic Gurindji freedom banners will be on display at the Charles Darwin University (CDU) Art Gallery.
IN OTHER NEWS
In partnership with Karungkarni Art and Culture, CDU is showcasing the ten iconic banners which tell the Gurindji account of when Vincent Jurlama Lingiari went on strike with Gurindji, Ngarinyman, Mudburra, Bilinarra and Warlpiri workers from Wave Hill Station on the northern edge of the Tanami Desert.
"As Gurindji people we remain proud of our elders and their actions," Gurindji/Malngin artist and cultural leader, Leah Leaman Namitja, who opened the exhibition, said.
"We remember their actions and how they changed the history of race relations in Australia."
The Gurindji strike for fair pay and better working conditions soon became a demand for the return of traditional lands.
In 1974, after an eight-year battle, this action eventuated in some of the Gurindji's homelands being returned.
The symbolic handback of lands to the Gurindji - in the form of a pastoral lease - by Australia Prime Minister Gough Whitlam in 1975, and the legislation of the Aboriginal Land Rights (NT) Act 1976 followed.
Ultimately, in 1986, the Gurindji's claim to their pastoral lease and traditional lands were recognised with freehold title being granted under the Aboriginal Land Rights (NT) Act 1976.
"The Gurindji freedom banners project was initiated by the Gurindji in 2000 to tell their version of the historic struggle to regain their traditional lands," Penny Smith, Manager of Karungkarni Art, said.
"This banner project involved approximately 35 Gurindji people, many of whom were participants in the Wave Hill Walk-off in 1996."
"The title, 'Gurindji freedom banners: Mumkurla-nginyi-ma parrngalinyparla - From the darkness into the light' reflects the importance of this historical event for the Gurindji," she said.
Created with applique textiles and hand painted cloth, the banners were part of a community cultural development project funded by the Australia Council for the Arts in 2000.
The banners were originally launched at Gurindji Freedom Day in 2000 and unveiled at the annual Vincent Lingiari Memorial Lecture.
CDU Art Gallery Curator Dr Joanna Barrkman said the University has fostered the Vincent Lingiari Memorial Lecture series since 1996.
"In August 2022, the lecture was delivered 'on-country' for the first time by unionist Thomas Mayo at the Gurindji Freedom Day Festival. This led to enthusiasm about displaying the banners again," Dr Barrkman said.
Karungkarni Art and Culture Aboriginal Art Corporation are custodians of the banners for the Gurindji people but an agreement allows Charles Darwin University Art Collection to care for the banners temporarily.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.