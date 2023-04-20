IN A FIRST for Australia's live cattle export game, a shipment of Brahman-cross cattle have gone by sea from Darwin to Broome to supply the northern Western Australian abattoir Kimberley Meat Company.
KMC traditionally sources from areas that are now unreachable by road due to the Fitzroy Bridge destruction in the big January floods.
The sea freight was a KMC initiative to move pre-contracted cattle from the eastern side of the Fitzroy River to the west to keep KMC's workforce employed and the abattoir operational.
The voyage took three days and all 1208 head travelled well, KMC chief operations officer Erin Nolan said.
"The maiden voyage will set a benchmark and provide valuable insights to take forward into any future voyages," she said.
"Because it was the first domestic live export voyage, there were no established protocols and approvals in place. As such, KMC worked with various levels of state, territory and federal governments to navigate a range of processes and establish a protocol that ensured compliance with all the relevant and various legislations."
KMC, about 100 kilometres west of Broome, opened in 2016 and after a 12-month closure around the time of COVID, recommenced operations in April last year.
It exports around 80 per cent of its products to the United States and Asia.
