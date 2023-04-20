Katherine Times
Local News

Broome abattoir brings in NT cattle by ship as flood damage keeps roads blocked

By Shan Goodwin
April 21 2023 - 6:30am
Cattle are loaded for shipment by sea from Darwin to Broome in what has been Australia's first domestic live-ex voyage. The cattle will be processed at the Kimberley Meat Company. Pictured supplied by KMC.
IN A FIRST for Australia's live cattle export game, a shipment of Brahman-cross cattle have gone by sea from Darwin to Broome to supply the northern Western Australian abattoir Kimberley Meat Company.

