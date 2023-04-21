Aussie soldiers return home from 'rewarding' Ukrainian fighter training mission

In time for Anzac Day, the first rotation of Australian Army soldiers deployed overseas to train Ukrainian fighters in their warfighting efforts against Russia has been welcomed back to Australia by their loved ones in tearful scenes.
The rotation of 70 Darwin-based soldiers left Australia for the United Kingdom on January 20 to train about 400 Ukraine recruits in basic warfighting skills.
Upon landing back on Australian soil at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Base in Darwin, a female soldier, who cannot be named for security reasons, said she was glad to be reunited with his family.
"This was my first overseas deployment," she said. "I missed my children a lot."
But she said the experience was "rewarding" and a "vital part" of the role the Australian Defence Force played internationally was to "help another country".
Operation Kudu, a multinational initiative led by the UK to train Ukrainian recruits, is the Australian Defence Force's commitment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with Australian instructors leading the training of Ukrainian soldiers-to-be - many of whom have minimal combat experience.
The training provides foundations of combat, including scenarios designed to mimic the battle conditions in the eastern European war zone.
But while the Australian soldiers gave their lessons, the changing environment saw the role of teacher and student reversed, with the trainees providing cold-weather survival tips to their instructors who were battling with freezing winter conditions.
"With all of us being from Darwin, this isn't exactly the climate we're accustomed to soldiering in - and the environmental shift has meant performing demonstrations and giving lessons has proven challenging," one Darwin soldier said.
"We've been using ... recent real-life experience of the Ukrainian section commanders, to ... refine and improve the training."
Upon graduation of the first contingent of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said the recruits had impressed their Australian instructors with their skills and dedication.
"The recruits in this cohort started their journey as ordinary people who lived normal lives much the same as ours, and have since answered the call to defend their country and the freedoms Russia has tried to remove," Mr Marles said.
"Australia, the United Kingdom and our international partners will continue to stand with Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal and immoral invasion."
