'Go for it' - Katherine cattle women urged to apply for leadership program

Cattle women from across the Katherine region and the Territory are urged to apply for the National Farmers' Federation's Diversity in Agriculture Leadership Program.
The program will give 12 women a five-month intensive one-on-one mentoring opportunity with applications closing on April 28.
Cattle Australia CEO, Luke Bowen, said the beef industry should make a strong showing in the program.
"We have talented leaders across Australia and this program gives women in the beef industry a chance to hone their leadership skills for everyone's benefit," Mr Bowen said.
"The contribution women make to the beef business is critical to our industry.
"Our industry has both big opportunities and big challenges ahead and we need our best people to take the lead.
"This program will equip participants with the skills they need to take on more prominent and more senior roles in our industry and help guide our future."
Mr Bowen said any women who are considering this program should "go for it and put an application in".
"This is a unique and valuable opportunity to learn from some of the best in the business and grow top-level leadership in agriculture."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.