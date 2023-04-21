Million dollar boost for tourism industry

A one million dollar funding boost is set to help the Territory's Aboriginal tourism sector to grow and diversify.
In round five of the NT Government's Aboriginal Tourism Grant Program, Aboriginal owned businesses or organisations with a goal to develop or enhance Aboriginal cultural tourism experiences and products can apply for funding between $30,000 and $100,000.
The funding may be used to upgrade or develop new infrastructure or develop new products such as on country accommodation or cultural evening experiences.
Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Nicole Manison, said the aim of the grants was to help Aboriginal owned businesses to grow and thrive.
"These grants are a great way to give these businesses an opportunity to expand on and build their tourism experiences in the Northern Territory," Minister Manison said.
"The vision of the Northern Territory Aboriginal Tourism Strategy is for the Territory to be the undeniable Australian leader in the Aboriginal tourism sector by 2030."
The grants are a key component of the Northern Territory Aboriginal Tourism Strategy 2020-2030, with a mission to develop a sustainable Aboriginal tourism sector.
Applications are now open and close on June 2.
