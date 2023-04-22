Returned NT serviceman to travel to Gallipoli to remember fallen Anzacs

Australians will honour the country's fallen veterans at dawn services at Gallipoli, the Western Front and the Kokoda Track this Anzac Day.
Four federal ministers will travel to significant sites including in Turkey, France and Papua New Guinea to attend dawn services on Tuesday, as the country pauses to remember the sacrifice of its veterans.
At the dawn service in Gallipoli in Turkey, Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh will deliver the commemorative address on Anzac Day morning.
Some 8700 Australians died during the 1915 Gallipoli campaign, where 75,000 Anzac troops fought in perilous conditions for eight months, in a battle that has defined Australia's national identity.
Northern Territory returned serviceman and historian John Beasy will be among the crowd of those commemorating Anzac Day at Gallipoli.
Mr Beasy, who served in the Australian Army and Navy for more than 18 years, including war zone deployment in 1999, said taking part in the Gallipoli ceremony was a "unique opportunity to relive and remember our past".
For the military history buff it is his second visit to the site, after exploring all major battlegrounds on the Peninsula in 2012.
"I value the meaning of Gallipoli to Australians," he said. "It is here where our nation forged its world-wide reputation in battle.
"We learned the hard way how to conduct warfare a long way from home - we either get the job done or die in the process.
"Everything the Anzacs did was to look after the people alongside them. That's what our Australian mateship is based on - we look out for each other and protect each other."
Assistant Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Thistlethwaite will attend a dawn service at the Western Front, in Villers-Bretonneux in France, honouring the 46,000 Australians who died in the First World War.
In Papua New Guinea, International Development Minister Pat Conroy will commemorate the day at the Kokoda Track and Bomana War Cemetery, honouring more than 600 Australians killed during one of the most significant conflicts involving Australian troops during the Second World War.
Multicultural Affairs Minister Andrew Giles will attend a service at Hellfire Pass in Thailand, where Australian prisoners of war were held during the Second World War.
As the country remembers the fallen on the 108th Anzac Day, federal MPs will also attend services in their local communities.
- with Australian Associated Press
