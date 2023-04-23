RAAF Tindal aircraft to conduct Territory-wide Anzac Day flypasts

In support of Territory-wide Anzac Day commemorations, Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) aircraft from Katherine's RAAF Base at Tindal will be conducting flypasts on April 25.
Wing Commander Fiona Pearce, the new RAAF Tindal Senior Australian Defence Force Officer, said the Northern Territory had played a major role in Australia's defence during the war - with 12 sites between Tennant Creek and Darwin part of 75 Squadron's flypasts.
8.10am Timber Creek
8.40am Dundee Beach
8.47am Wagait Beach
9.10am Darwin
9.13am Palmerston
9.20am Adelaide River
9.20am Mataranka
9.30am Pine Creek
9.35am Daly Waters
10am Tennant Creek
10.37am Tomato Island
11.01am Katherine
"Anzac Day is a time to reflect on the contribution made by past and present service personnel who have displayed great courage, discipline and self-sacrifice in choosing a life of service to their country," a Defence spokesman said.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
