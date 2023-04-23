New direction for Defence Force to be unveiled, RAAF Tindal to be 'integral'

A review of Australia's Defence Force is expected to lay out the case for spending more on land-based missiles and less on new armoured vehicles.
A declassified version of the Defence Strategic Review is due to be released on Monday along with the Albanese government's response.
The landmark report, aimed at preparing Australia's defence forces for the strategic challenges over the next decade and beyond, was commissioned by the Albanese government in August last year.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese received the report, led by former defence minister Stephen Smith and former defence chief Angus Houston, in February.
The government has since been working to prepare the document for public release, with more than 100 recommendations expected to remain classified.
The review is expected to recommend dumping or trimming projects, and redirecting funding towards higher priority areas at a time when the budget is under pressure on several fronts.
Excerpts from the review called for the expansion or acceleration of programs for medium and heavy landing craft, long-range missiles and mobile land-based missiles used to strike maritime targets.
A source has told the Katherine Times RAAF Base Tindal on the outskirts of Katherine in the Northern Territory will be "integral" to the changes within Defence, with "the north back to being the strategically important piece of the puzzle it should have always been".
The review is expected to recommend the Government will cut its order of infantry fighting vehicles from 450 to 129. The move will slash costs from the initial forecast of $18 to $27 billion.
Instead the Government is set to order more than the originally announced 20 Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, with their delivery to be accelerated.
The report is also expected to announce the expansion and acceleration of land-based maritime strike missile systems.
It is anticipated that - while a contract hasn't been awarded yet - the frontrunner will be a StrikeMaster system which will be able to fire naval strike missiles from a Bushmaster-mounted launcher.
More Army vehicles will also be on the order list, in a bid to replace the Army's ageing Mechanical Landing Craft.
On Sunday, Defence Minister Richard Marles said it was clear that the defence budget would grow.
"And that, in many ways, is a function of the strategic landscape in which we exist," he told Sky News.
"In a rational world, defence spending is a function of strategic threat, strategic complexity - we have both of those, and we're rational people," he added.
- with Australian Associated Press
