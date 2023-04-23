Space mission of 'national significance' to rock NT

A space mission of "national significance for Australia and the Asia Pacific region" could be launched from the Northern Territory, with a spaceport and an American satellite and rocket company announcing their partnership.
Equatorial Launch Australia (ELA), the developer, owner and operator of the Arnhem Space Centre on the Gove Peninsula in the NT's East Arnhem Land, said it had signed an undisclosed Memorandum of Understanding with American space transportation and rocket manufacturing company Phantom Space Corporation in September 2022.
Now both companies were working towards a multi-launch contract as well as expanding the scope and detail of future cooperation for multiple launches from the Territory's space port, ELA said.
"In particular, the two companies will collaborate and investigate the generation and support of a national significance for Australia and the Asia Pacific region," an ELA spokesman said.
The announcement was made in late April at the 38th Space Symposium, highlighting the intention of Phantom Space to expand into Australia.
These launches were NASA's first launches from a commercial spaceport outside of the United States.
They were also Australia's first ever commercial launches and the country's first space launch in more than 25 years.
Now Phantom is gearing up to work with ELA to execute commercial equatorial orbit launches from the NT.
Michael Jones, Executive Chairman and Group CEO of ELA, said the agreement with Phantom was the next step forward for Australia's space industry.
"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Phantom Space Corporation which has been developing for some time," he said.
"We are really keen for Phantom to become a resident launcher and access our world-leading launch site at the Arnhem Space Centre to take Australia's space industry to the next level."
Mr Jones said last year's launches with NASA allowed ELA to showcase the skill and capabilities of the Arnhem Space Centre to the world.
"We're excited to embark on that journey again, this time with Phantom Space Corporation," he said. "This announcement not only confirms ELA's position at the forefront of global commercial space launch, it also confirms Australia as a partner for all companies looking to launch, particularly those that want the unique benefits the Arnhem Space Centre provides."
ELA's 'resident launcher concept' would see Phantom occupy parts of the Arnhem Space Centre, which has all the necessary infrastructure for long-term residency, including accommodation, storage facilities, offices and workshops.
Mark Lester, Chief Operating Officer of Phantom Space said launch sites were "akin to gates at an airport".
"It's imperative to have a robust portfolio to meet customer needs. Arnhem Space Centre fits perfectly into Phantom's strategy as it broadens our direct access to new orbital regimes with a proven spaceport," he said.
"In addition to Arnhem Space Centre's unique geography, ELA's success with NASA's space launches and their ability to provide a full-service spaceport at low cost were key elements in selecting the Arnhem Space Centre as our next dedicated launch site."
The Arnhem Space Centre is the only commercially owned and run equatorial launch site in the world, is located 12 degrees south of the equator on the outskirts of Nhulunbuy on the Gove Peninsula, offering unique benefits for space launches.
ELA and Phantom's announcement is the first of several agreements expected to be announced in mid-2023 as ELA ramps up its operations following the success of the NASA missions.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
