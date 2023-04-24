Machete, spear used in alleged armed servo hold-up

A machete and a spear were allegedly used in an armed service station robbery in Katherine, Northern Territory, police say.
Northern Territory Police are calling for information after the alleged aggravated robbery in Katherine on April 23.
Police said at around 11pm they received reports that four young men, believed to be youths, had entered a service station on Katherine Terrace in Katherine South, allegedly armed with a machete, a knife and a spear.
"The offenders allegedly threatened an employee before stealing two tills and fleeing the scene," a police spokesperson said.
Police said they recovered the abandoned tills a short time later.
Detectives from the Northern Investigations Branch are investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to make contact on 131 444, reference number 10327099.
An anonymous report can be made to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times.
