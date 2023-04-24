Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Defence 'not equipped' for disaster recovery: report

By Annie Hesse and Tess Ikonomou
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Defence Force's ability to protect the nation has been undermined by its ongoing use in responding to devastating natural disasters, a major review has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.