Anzac spirit remembered

Thousands gathered at Anzac Day commemorative ceremonies across the Katherine region.
In Katherine, new Commanding Officer of Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Fiona Pearce, addressed the large crowd that had gathered at the Cenotaph at the crack of dawn.
"It's over 100 years since the term ANZAC was first used to describe more than a fighting force - it was used to describe a spirit of united bravery and dedication, of fighting against seemingly insurmountable odds, and of dedication to each other and the people both at home and abroad who needed our protection," Wing Commander Pearce said.
"It seems like such a long time ago, yet the spirit of ANZAC is still alive and well in every town in Australia this morning."
Wing Commander Pearce thanked the crowd "for choosing to stop and take the time to reflect on the tremendous sacrifice of the men and women of our nation - not only those who served, who fought and died in the wars we have fought, but those who left a piece of themselves on the battlefield."
In her first official speech since taking over command of RAAF Base Tindal, WGCDR Pearce highlighted the strategic importance of northern Australia.
"It was only last month that we commemorated the bombing of Katherine, the act of a foe who is now, like Turkey, a great friend to Australia," she said. "That bombing occurred because of the great strategic importance of the land we stand on today.
"The Northern Territory and Katherine continues to be a vital part of our nation's defence - and all the members serving here appreciate the warm support we receive from the community as we continue to train and advance the capabilities that are so essential to ensuring the continuing defence of our nation."
In the coming weeks and months Australia's Anzac partners New Zealand, together with a number of other allies including Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, France, Canada, and the United States, are set to train with Australian forces to practice "high-end, multi-domain warfare capabilities, build stronger professional and personal ties, and make our regional relationships even better".
"The skies above us will roar and our trucks will move across the country - and as we in the military share our Anzac spirit with old and new friends, we will remember that this same spirit is shared by everyone here today," WGCDR Pearce said.
"Our national day for remembering the sacrifice of our nation's people is an acknowledgement of the experience that has been shared by so many Australians throughout our history.
"The peace we enjoy today is due to the sacrifices of the people who came before us."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
