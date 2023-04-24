OPINION: Governments have failed Territory kids

Northern Territory Governments have failed Territory children writes Robyn Lambley, MLA, Independent Member for Araluen.
In June 2007 a bombshell exploded in the Northern Territory.
After sitting on the NT Chief Minister Clare Martin's desk for many months, the "Little Children Are Sacred" Report was publicly released.
It described evidence of widespread sexual abuse of Aboriginal children in remote areas of the NT as having reached a "crisis point" and demanded that it "be designated as an issue of urgent national significance by both the Australian and Northern Territory governments".
Australians were understandably horrified. The troops were literally mobilised and the NT Emergency Response or "The Intervention" was activated.
This was the brainchild of the Howard Coalition Government, but was rolled out in its entirety by the Rudd and Gillard Labor Governments from 2007 to 2013. It was a bipartisan child protection response like never witnessed before in Australia.
In the years that have ensued, the Intervention has become synonymous with Aboriginal disempowerment.
Volumes of analysis and endless commentary has successfully demonised every aspect of the intervention: fairly and unfairly, rationally and irrationally.
But the outcome of this social and political annihilation of the Intervention has been a complete aversion by all political leaders since to even talk about child sexual abuse in NT Aboriginal communities. The silence has been deafening for almost a decade.
Since the commencement of The Intervention in 2007 we have seen even more major inquiries into Child Protection in the NT.
The 2010 Board of Inquiry's Report into Child Protection in the NT, "Growing Them Strong Together", described child abuse in the NT as a "tsunami of need".
The most recent and most expensive inquiry of all was the 2017 Royal Commission into Child Protection and Youth Detention in the NT, costing more than $70m.
Despite the masses amounts of public resources thrown at child protection in the NT there has been no real improvement. We are still failing our kids. Child abuse and neglect in the NT has been at crisis levels for decades.
The evidence is clear.
The NT continues to have the highest rates of children receiving Child Protection services in Australia by more than three times the next highest state of NSW.
NT Child Protection notifications are almost four times the next highest state of NSW. The number of NT children in "out of home care" per capita has remained by far the highest in the country for many years. These 2020-21 statistics were taken from the Australia Institute of Health and Welfare website.
It is time to dust off the shame and finger-pointing of the Intervention and take a fresh and honest look at what is actually happening. It is time for our Minister for Territory Families to stop minimising the gravity of the child protection crisis we continue to grapple with.
Shooting the messenger is no solution, nor is sticking your head in the sand. It is time to have a standalone NT Child Protection Department.
Hiding such a critical statutory authority in a mega department with a nebulous title such as "Territory Families" serves again to minimise the importance of protecting our kids.
Politically there are no votes in Child Protection. In fact any NT Government that takes a strong approach runs the risk of losing votes.
We know that even talking about the highly sensitive issue of child sexual abuse is likely to alienate people, as we saw during the Intervention. But potentially losing votes should never be a reason for not taking every action to protect vulnerable children.
We know that an abused, traumatised child is almost certainly destined to a life time of profound mental anguish, poor physical health and social and economic disadvantage.
Successive NT Governments have failed Territory kids. Surely we cannot we sit back and allow another decade to roll by knowing we have not done enough.
