Servo set on fire in alleged arson, robbery

A service station in Katherine, Northern Territory, was allegedly set on fire in an alleged robbery on Anzac Day.
Northern Territory Police said just after 1pm they received reports a man had entered a service station on the Victoria Highway in Katherine South and allegedly set fire to the inside of the service station before fleeing the scene in a Toyota Hi-Lux with no registration plates.
A service station employee said all staff were "okay".
"He (the alleged offender) wanted smokes and money, but we didn't give him anything," the employee said.
"That's when he set (things) on fire."
The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of emergency services.
Police said CCTV showed the alleged offender as an adult male who used a balaclava to obscure his identity.
"The male was driving a single cab, two wheel drive white Toyota Hi-Lux, with a rusted flatbed tray, damage to the driver's side door, including a missing wing mirror and door handle," police said.
The vehicle was last seen traveling west on the Victoria Highway.
Police said the man allegedly filled up the vehicle without paying for the fuel.
Detectives from the Katherine Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the incident, and police are urging anyone with information to make contact on 131 444 and quote reference 10328228.
The incident comes only two days after staff at another service service station in Katherine were threatened with a machete and a spear in an alleged robbery attempt.
Police said at around 11pm on April 23 they received reports that four young men, believed to be youths, had entered a service station on Katherine Terrace in Katherine South, allegedly armed with a machete, a knife and a spear.
"The offenders allegedly threatened an employee before stealing two tills and fleeing the scene," a police spokesperson said.
Police said they recovered the abandoned tills a short time later, and are asking anyone with information to make contact on 131 444, reference number 10327099.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
