Local Member calls for Chief Min to 'step up or step down' over spiralling NT 'lawlessness', crime crisis

WATCH CCTV footage of the moment a stolen car smashes into a police car in the main street of Katherine in the Northern Territory, writing off the vehicle during a late night crime spree.

The Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, is calling on the Chief Minister of the Northern Territory, Natasha Fyles, to "step up or step down" over the "escalating crime crisis" in the NT.

Mrs Hersey said a crime crisis was ongoing "right from south to north of the Territory", with a recent escalating that came to a head with the death of 20-year-old Declan Laverty in Darwin when he refused service to a customer at the bottle shop he worked at on March 19.

Member for Katherine Jo Hersey is calling on NT Chief Minister to 'step up or step down'.

"Now you would be forgiven for thinking this was going to finally get the Fyles Governments' attention and get them to take some action to create a safer community for all Territorians to go to work, go to the shopping centre and be able to move about the community in safety. Wrong," the Member for Katherine said.



IN OTHER NEWS

Mrs Hersey said the NT Government's rushed amendments to bail legislation were "nothing short of window dressing".



"Labor has only tinkered with bail, restricting their changes to violent offences with a list of specific weapons, including things like ninja stars and nunchucks," she said.



WATCH body-worn camera footage of the arrest of a 13-year-old alleged offender.

Mrs Hersey said her party had long been calling to stop the revolving door on bail, with amendments put forward that would have seen all violent offenders start from a position of 'no bail' - an amendment that was voted down by the NT Government.



"We then put forward an amendment to ensure that all violent offences with a weapon would start with a position of no bail. This would have seen common weapons like rocks, bottles and bats included - again Labor voted it down."

WATCH Cars torched in Katherine South crime spree.

"And while the crime crisis continues what is taking Natasha Fyles attention? The debacle over the failed sacking of the Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker," she said.

WATCH 'Leave your weapons inside' - Police arrest man in posh NT suburb.

"Here in the Territory we have a crime crisis and lawlessness spiralling out of control, our economy is slowest in the nation, we are in record debt, we are in the national news headlines for all the wrong reasons.



"Under this Government we are a broken place, this is not 'wear and tear' Chief Minister, step up or step down."

During a recent visit to Katherine, Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said she and her Government were "listening to Territorians" who were calling for help during the current crime crisis, and the Government was working towards a fix for the situation.