Arts Centre to be 'fortified' after another alleged arson attack as NT 'crime plague goes unstopped'

An Arts Centre, heavily targeted by criminals in recent months, has been dealt another blow, after an alleged arson attack destroyed newly refurbished equipment.
In what seems to be an ongoing plague of crimes and vandalism against Katherine's community and public property, Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre has again been hit by an act of alleged arson.
Staff arrived at work on April 24 to discover that a fire had completely burned through one of the newly refurbished bench seats at the entrance adjoining the car park, causing more than $1,000 worth of damage.
A fire also burned through the entrance garden.
This is the second act of alleged arson-related vandalism and property damage to hit the facility in the past six months.
"We are working with the police and reviewing our video footage to understand what happened and if this damage was intentional," Godinymayin Chief Executive Eric Holowacz said.
"And we are treating this as a very serious matter."
The Northern Territory Criminal Code Act 1983 indicates that the penalty for damaging property using fire is up to life imprisonment, and that the Supreme Court of the Northern Territory - and not the Youth Justice Court - deals with Arson Offences for those aged ten years or more.
The law also states that those under ten years old cannot be held responsible for the crime if convicted.
The latest attack on the Katherine Cultural Centre has also resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to its main fire hydrant box.
"Two doors have been kicked beyond repair, and no longer connect securely to the fire service box in our parking lot," Mr Holowacz said.
"All we can do is gather as much evidence that we can and continue to fortify our facilities and protect property so it remains a valuable part of the Katherine community," he said.
"It is disheartening and unfortunate that the crime wave seems to be growing, that we fear more arson, and that the plague goes unstopped."
On Anzac Day a Katherine service station was also targeted, with police saying a man allegedly stole an amount of fuel before setting parts of the service station shop on fire.
