Vic Hwy closed after road train rollover

The Victoria Highway is closed in both directions after a road train rolled about 85km west of Katherine, near the Mathison Station turn-off.
Police said emergency services were currently at the scene and both lanes of the highway were blocked.
Police are urging motorists to avoid the area if possible as delays are expected.
There have been no reported injuries.
