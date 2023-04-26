Dramatic arrest as police catch alleged Katherine robber, arsonist

In a dramatic series of events, Northern Territory Police have arrested a 29-year-old-man after multiple incidents across the Top End.
Police said the vehicle was observed driving dangerously around the Katherine region throughout the evening.
Later that night, a business was unlawfully entered on the Stuart Highway near Birdum. The white Toyota Hilux was located burnt out at the business and police allege a red Toyota Landcruiser was stolen from the location.
"At 12:00pm, the Landcruiser was reported travelling along the Stuart Highway approaching the rural area (of Darwin)," police said.
Police from Darwin Traffic Operations, Dog Operations Unit, Palmerston, Batchelor and Adelaide River General Duties and Strike Force Trident were all sent to apprehend the alleged offender.
Police said they had to use Tyre Deployment Devices to stop the car on Beaumont Road in Humpty Doo.
"The driver allegedly exited the vehicle, set it alight, before fleeing into nearby bushland, setting the bushland alight as well," police said.
The man remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with multiple serious offences.
Northern Territory Police would like to thank the members of the public who made contact and provided vital information on the movements of the two vehicles.
Anyone with further information is urged to make contact on 131 444.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
