Only days left to obtain Top End burns permits

Firefighters will stop issuing burns permits to landholders across the Top End as the dry season kicks off.
The final day for issuing 'Permits to Burn' for Litchfield Municipality, Batchelor, Adelaide River, Pine Creek, Katherine, Mataranka, Borroloola, Timber Creek, Yirrkala and Nhulunbuy is April 28.
All permits to burn within these areas will expire by 8am on May 2.
Northern Territory police said by law, it was an offence to not comply with a hazard reduction notice to eliminate or reduce a hazard, light a fire in the open air without a permit unless for the purpose of meal preparation or personal comfort, light any fire in the open on a fire ban day, not try to extinguish an unlawful fire and not report an unlawful fire.
Anyone caught lighting fires illegally can be fined more than $600 under the Fire and Emergency Act 2016.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
