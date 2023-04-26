Woman injured in dog attack

A woman has been injured in a dog attack in Katherine, causing police to issue a warning to the public.
Northern Territory Police said they are investigating the dog attack which happened in the early hours of April 27 in Katherine South.
"A dark brown dog with no collar has attacked a woman, causing injuries," police said.
The animal was last seen at the intersection of Lucy Street and Riverbank Drive.
Police are urging the public to exercise caution in this area.
