From the Mayor's desk

Council held its monthly council meeting at noon on Tuesday April 26.
This is the second time this year it was held during the day, after it was changed this year from an evening meeting.
I feel that this time is proving to work well.
We had 11 community members show up this time, when sometimes for the evening ones we only have around five. The next meeting will be on Tuesday, May 23, at noon.
Council has been reviewing and going through its policies and bylaws. If you would like to see what decisions are being made at council meetings, go to our website katherine.nt.gov.au.
It is that time of year that residents who have rural blocks to get fire-break ready for the dry season. It has been a bumper year for weeds and grass so it is time to prepare. Some have already started burning off early.
Thank you to the Katherine High School for their kind invitation to attend their Anzac Day Service on Monday April 25 at lunch, for myself and councillors. It was a beautiful service with a morning tea made by the students.
Anzac Day was very well attended again this year. There were a number of visitors including some year-ten students from a school in Victoria who were here on an NT trip.
They had been to Uluru and were heading to Darwin to fly back. It was good to see everyone participate in the march, including many of our schools.
Thank you to council's events coordinator Sinead, the RAAF, and our RSL for organising and contributing to the event.
Our dry season events guide, Festivals of the Dry program is out now. This brochure provides details on events in the Katherine Region from May to September.
There is something available for everyone's taste. Grab a pamphlet around town or view it on our website.
