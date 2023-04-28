Flood victims to be relocated, won't be able to go home 'for months'

Residents of the small Katherine region community of Pigeon Hole who were displaced earlier in the year when their homes flooded, will be unable to go home 'for months'.
The NT Government said Pigeon Hole would not be habitable for several months given the damage caused by the severe flood, with residents due to temporarily relocate to nearby Yarralin in order to be closer to Country as quickly as possible.
Residents will be housed in temporary accommodation sourced from the NSW Rural Fire Service, which will be set up on the community oval.
The NT Government said Traditional Owners and residents had been consulted, and the relocation was being undertaken with the support of the Northern Land Council, Victoria Daly Regional Council and the Walangeri Ngumpinku Aboriginal Corporation.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt said the effects of the severe weather and flooding had had a particularly distressing impact the NT communities in the Victoria Daly Region.
"Both levels of government (Federal and NT Government) want to make sure all displaced residents are able to get back home and back onto Country as quickly as possible when it's safe to do so," Minister Watt said.
"This housing support is about making sure families have somewhere safe and comfortable to stay while homes are repaired and rebuilt.
"There are always challenges with rebuilding in remote areas and I'd like to extend a huge thanks to all those stakeholders, particularly acknowledging the generosity of local businesses who have contributed to relief efforts during this time."
The relocation of 140 Pigeon Hole residents to Yarralin is expected to commence in coming days, adding to the current population of 280.
Additional services will be provided in the community to manage the extra demand, including health and education services in Yarralin.
NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the Pigeon Hole and Yarralin communities had close ties and were "happy with the arrangements".
"Getting people home to country is vitally important to their healing process after being displaced nearly two months ago," Ms Fyles said.
"The Territory Government has been working with stakeholders including Walangeri Ngumpinku Aboriginal Corporation to ensure that the arrangement is acceptable to all involved.
"The demountables being deployed in Kalkarindji and Daguragu will become NT Government assets that can be reused as required in future emergency events."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
