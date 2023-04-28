Things to do: Katherine and beyond

What's On?
Around the region
Morning Tea
Katherine
Newhaven's Biggest Morning Tea will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 8.30am, with billy tea made by Bess who has been raising funds for 13 years to help Katherine community members struck with cancer. Have a cuppa, buy jams, relishes, grab a bargain at the auction and raise money for Cancer Council NT at 751 Gorge Road, Lansdowne.
Town Markets
Katherine
The Katherine Community Markets will be held every Saturday from 8am at the Lindsey Street complex, with food stalls, local produce and the Barnyard Mobile Petting Zoo.
Live Music
Katherine
An eight-piece rock band from the Band of the 1st Brigade will be performing two high energy sets of contemporary music, from rock to pop and country music on May 27 from 7pm to 9pm at Katherine Square. Entry is free.
Memorial Event
Darwin
A celebration of life event for the late Fay Miller, former Mayor of Katherine, will be held on June 2 in Katherine. More details to be announce. The state funeral will be held at the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral on Smith Street in Darwin at 10.30am on May 26.
Local Choir
Katherine
K-Town Choir practices every Monday from 5.30pm to 7pm at KRA, corner of Second St and O'Shea Terrace (downstairs with orange door). No experience required.
Never Never
Mataranka
The 2023 Never Never Festival kicks off on May 12 with a movie night at Bitter Springs Cabins and the annual rodeo on May 13 at the Showgrounds. Bush Chapel, Markets and a DJ Workshop will be Sunday, May 14. The campdraft will be May 19 to 21.
Clean Up
Katherine
The Clean up Australia Day will held be on May 6 from 7am to 11am at Ryan Park with a free BBQ breakfast. Gloves and bags supplied. Please bring a hat and wear strong footwear.
Mental Health
Katherine
Mental Health First Aid Training will be held at the Civic Centre on May 15 and 16 from 8.30am to 4pm. www.twotwoonetraining.com/events
Toddler Rhyme
Katherine
Toddle Rhyme Time is held at the Katherine Public Library every week on Tuesday mornings. No bookings required.
Food Collective
Katherine
Katherine's Food Collective kicks off in May, running every second Thursday up to July 27, providing food and live entertainment in the Cinema carpark.
Story Time
Katherine
Story Time is held at the Katherine Public Library every Wednesday morning at 10am. Stories, singing and activities for three to five-year-olds.
