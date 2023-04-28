Man charged with series of alleged offences including service station arson

A 29-year-old man will be facing court after being charged with a string of alleged offences, including the alleged arson of a service station in Katherine.
Northern Territory Police said Serious Crime Detectives have charged the man with unlawful entry, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving during pursuit, arson, trespass, damage to property, failure to obey direction of police, not stopping after a crash.
Police said the vehicle was observed driving dangerously around the Katherine region throughout the evening.
IN OTHER NEWS
Later that night, a business was unlawfully entered on the Stuart Highway near Birdum. The white Toyota Hilux was located burnt out at the business and police allege a red Toyota Landcruiser was stolen from the location.
"At 12:00pm, the Landcruiser was reported travelling along the Stuart Highway approaching the rural area (of Darwin)," police said.
Police from Darwin Traffic Operations, Dog Operations Unit, Palmerston, Batchelor and Adelaide River General Duties and Strike Force Trident were all sent to apprehend the alleged offender.
Police said they had to use Tyre Deployment Devices to stop the car on Beaumont Road in Humpty Doo.
"The driver allegedly exited the vehicle, set it alight, before fleeing into nearby bushland, setting the bushland alight as well," police said.
Investigations remain ongoing.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
