Full steam ahead for Kath High as Govt announces massive school funding boost

Students at a Katherine school are set to benefit from a major funding boost, which also aims to attract new workers to the region.
As part of a Budget 2023 announcement, Minister for Education, Eva Lawler, visited Katherine High School to announce the NT Government would be delivering $9.7 million for the future leaders of the Northern Territory by building new "world class facilities" at Katherine High School.
Students are set to benefit from a new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) centre which will include an upgrade, extension and refurbishment of two existing blocks, transforming them into a state-of-the-art learning centre accompanied by contemporary general learning areas.
The new STEAM facilities will provide an innovative learning environment, utilising the latest technology, supporting students to engage in curriculum to prepare them for the jobs of the future.
Ms Lawler said every child, "no matter where they live", deserved "the best quality education".
"STEAM centres are popular amongst students as they provide innovative education opportunities," she said.
"This centre will go a long way in delivering engaging education for secondary students in the Big Rivers Region and we know it will be welcomed by students and educators".
As the only Northern Territory Government secondary school in Katherine, the high school plays a key role in servicing the whole Big Rivers region, the NT Government said.
Upgrading the school's infrastructure to meet student interest, and the opportunity for career pathways, would support student engagement and lift attendance at Katherine High School.
"Upgrading the learning environments will additionally further support the school to attract and retain quality educators."
Katherine High School principal Nick Lovering said he was excited parts of the outdated school would receive a much-needed upgrade.
"To know that this work is going to come to fruition is really important to our school and the broader community of Katherine," he said. "We really need this boost."
On behalf of the school's parent council Colleen McTaggart thanked the principal for his "continued work in the development of Katherine High School", as well as the Member for Katherine, Jo Hersey, for her "continued advocacy for education in Katherine".
"This is so exciting for our Katherine High School and most importantly our kids," she said.
"Just because we don't live in a major city doesn't mean our kids shouldn't have the same opportunities.
"We welcome this news after working to have the voice of our school heard."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
