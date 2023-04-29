Anzac Day golf comp raises funds for Legacy

More than 60 golfers took to the greens for the tenth anniversary of the annual Anzac Day four person Ambrose at the Katherine Golf Club.
The club's Jo Jennings said 64 players had a hit, making the event the biggest in its history, raising $1,635 for Legacy.
Tennyson Moran and Ben Coutts won the competition on a count back from runners up Dale Hillen and Sareth.
Avid golfer Toni Tapp Coutts said she had a fantastic day on the golf course, playing for a good cause.
"Golf is such a great game, inclusive and fun and anyone can play," she said.
"Playing on Anzac Day epitomises the Anzac spirit of camaraderie and mateship, which is one of the best things about playing golf.
"Fundraising for Legacy also creates an awareness of the needs of Defence people after they leave the Defence Forces and find themselves in hard times."
In the competition, Di Kenafake took out the longest drive for the ladies and Sarah Jennings got a lucky dip closest to the pin.
AJ Rosas took out the longest drive for the gents, and Dale Hillen won the closest to pin. Bailey Matthew took out the lucky door prize.
