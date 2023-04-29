Katherine Times
Children should have right to grow up in 'safe home without risk of sexual abuse'

By Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians
Updated April 30 2023 - 6:41am, first published 6:30am
Indigenous children should have the right to grow up in safe homes without the risk of sexual abuse or any other kind of abuse, and they should not be treated differently when it comes to child protection services, writes Senator for the Northern Territory, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.

