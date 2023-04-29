Children should have right to grow up in 'safe home without risk of sexual abuse'

Indigenous children should have the right to grow up in safe homes without the risk of sexual abuse or any other kind of abuse, and they should not be treated differently when it comes to child protection services, writes Senator for the Northern Territory, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.
Since getting this new job as Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians, I've been in Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and of course my home town Alice Springs.
My mission? To meet as many Australians as possible.
Everywhere I go, everyone I meet has one big issue on their mind.
The divisive, dangerous, expensive and absolutely unfair Voice.
As Aussies start to tune into the debate, they start to ask questions.
They start to wonder - how will enshrining a new Canberra-based bureaucracy into our Constitution help Indigenous Australians?
How will dividing us by race take one child out of an abusive household?
What the pro-Voice activists don't like to admit is that they think Indigenous Aussies will always need special measures because of our race.
But this is simply not true.
This is Australia for goodness sake.
We don't treat any other race of people in this country differently like that.
In Perth last week I was asked what will sort out the issues in Alice Springs if not a Voice.
How about this for starters: Not separating us along the lines of race.
The fact that Indigenous children are treated differently when it comes to the child protection system is what's directly causing so much of the disadvantage they face.
They're being left in dysfunctional, violent circumstances.
Because of kinship rules, they're being returned to dysfunctional, violent circumstances.
Why? They're treated differently because of their race.
I read recently about a young Indigenous bloke who wanted to be adopted by his family and because they're a different race, he has to fight for that in the courts.
Why should we as Australian citizens stand for that?
We shouldn't. And that's why I'm fighting for true equality. Real equality.
Our children should have the right to grow up in safe homes without the risk of sexual abuse or any other kind of abuse.
But Indigenous kids are treated differently because of the stigma of the Stolen Generation.
If we start protecting our children properly we might actually have well rounded adults who can contribute to society, who don't end up in jail.
If we stop the domestic violence, if we stop the abuse, if we protect our children, all those issues that we talk about would get better.
That's what I mean when I argue for real solutions.
