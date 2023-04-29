Line up for largest ag development conference in northern Australia announced

The program for Australia's largest conference on agricultural development in north Australia has officially been released.
Held from May 23 to 25 at the Darwin Convention Centre, the three day Northern Australia Food Futures conference will see a wide range of agricultural experts from Australia and around the world discuss the future of farming in the north.
"This is our largest conference program to date with 92 speakers and 60 sponsors and exhibitors," Paul Burke, CEO of NT Farmers Association, said.
All speakers will share their unique insights to address the conference theme of 'Northern Opportunities, Myths and Realities'.
Mr Burke said the program featured a total of 12 concurrent sessions that would cover "all major northern commodities and issues affecting agriculture in north Australia".
"There will be sessions on diversifying the pastoral estate, the expansion of forestry, soil health, supply chains and attracting capital investment to name a few," he said.
'"The program has been designed to feature something for everyone. We have a great mix of speakers representing the broadacre and horticulture industries, resource management, indigenous farming initiatives and agricultural development. Delegates will have numerous opportunities to ask questions in Q&A panels or via our conference app."
Farmers and industry associations are set to provide presentations on the outlook for their sectors and what producers should prepare for.
AusVeg, Melons Australia, the Australian Mango Industry Association, Cotton Australia, Forestry Australia and Rabo Bank will all deliver presentations throughout the conference.
"This year we are launching the inaugural AgTech showcase," Mr Burke said.
"The event will feature agricultural drone and tractor demonstrations in addition to presentations by leaders in ag tech. This showcase provides farmers in the north with a unique opportunity to see ag tech in person and learn from experts about adopting technology on their farms."
The recipient for the Ian Baker award for outstanding contribution to agriculture will be announced at the Gala Dinner on May 24 at the Darwin Waterfront.
