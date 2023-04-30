The Northern Territory's top cop has stepped down after reaching a private settlement with the government, following weeks of speculation about his future.
The announcement came after Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker and the NT Government resolved proceedings in the Supreme Court.
In a joint statement with the government on April 29, Mr Chalker said it had been a "privilege" to work in the role, which he held for nearly four years after previously serving as a police officer for 25 years.
"It has been a tremendous privilege to have worked amongst the brave, hard-working women and men of the NT Police Force, Fire and Rescue Service, and Emergency Services, and an honour to have led them as they have tirelessly devoted their lives to making the Territory a better place," Mr Chalker said.
"I want to wish all of my colleagues the very best in the future and thank them for their ongoing dedication to all Territorians.
"Personally, I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career and the opportunities that await."
Details of the settlement have not been made public, with NT Chief Minister Natasha Fyles citing "confidentiality obligations" as reason why she could not comment on the settlement.
Under the NT Police Administration Act, a police commissioner may retire at the age of 55 or under special circumstances, which the administrator accepts.
"That criteria has been met in the situation," Ms Fyles said.
She said she acted in the "best interests" of the community in negotiating his settlement.
"I certainly hear the frustrations that people have felt that I've been repetitive over the last few weeks around the matter being settled in a confidential nature but as I said, I always act in the best interest of the Northern Territory," Ms Fyles said.
"We wish Mr Chalker well and will be recruiting to the position."
The top cop's retirement follows a dispute between both parties after Mr Chalker was reportedly asked to resign last month while on leave after his bosses allegedly lost confidence in him.
His contract was not due to expire until November.
Mr Chalker recently filed a motion against the NT Government, Chief Minister Fyles and Police Minister Kate Worden to prevent his dismissal.
His lawyer had requested a three-day hearing in the NT Supreme Court.
The former Katherinite stepped into the role of Police Commissioner in 2019, shortly before Constable Zach Rolfe was charged - but then acquitted - over the shooting death of Indigenous teenager Kumanjayi Walker.
Before his appointment, Mr Chalker worked in numerous remote Aboriginal communities and ran investigations into homicide and organised crime while working as a police officer for more than two decades.
He was awarded a medal for bravery and held several leadership positions.
The NT Government said Acting Police Commissioner Michael Murphy will undertake the Police Commissioner and CEO of Fire and Emergency Services position while recruitment for the position gets underway.
A national recruitment process would now commence to fill the role.
"My Government's focus remains supporting our hardworking police force during this transition period," the Chief Minister said.
- with Australian Associated Press
