NT top cop Jamie Chalker retires after secret settlement payment

By Annie Hesse and Mibenge Nsenduluka
Updated May 1 2023 - 6:46am, first published 6:30am
NT Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker has retired after reaching a settlement with the government. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
The Northern Territory's top cop has stepped down after reaching a private settlement with the government, following weeks of speculation about his future.

