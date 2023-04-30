A road prone to flooding for an average of more than six weeks every year is set to receive an upgrade which will improve access to remote areas and strengthen services in the bush.
The road infrastructure upgrade of the Phelp River Crossing on Numbulwar Road is part of the NT Government's Budget 2023 and will see $20 million pumped into the region in the hope to provide safer access to the community of Numbulwar for Territorians and visitors.
Minister for Infrastructure, Planning and Logistics, Eva Lawler, said she was looking forward to the completion of the project in the Big Rivers and East Arnhem Regions.
"Numbulwar Road between Ngukurr and Numbulwar is regularly closed during the wet season due to flooding of the Phelp River," she said.
"At this location, the lack of crossing structures across a series of waterways prohibits access to Numbulwar for weeks at a time.
"By upgrading the Phelp River Crossing, access to the communities of Numbulwar and Ngukurr for provisions, Government services and social and cultural engagements will be significantly enhanced."
The project will see the construction of concrete floodways, culverts and bridges around the Phelp River crossing with the aim to improve flood immunity and support the delivery of essential services to regional and remote communities.
Increased accessibility will reduce costs associated with vehicle maintenance and operations for industry and community road users due to improved road quality.
Numbulwar, located at the mouth of Rose River on the western coast of the Gulf of Carpentaria, has a population of around 850 and is part of the Arnhem Land Aboriginal Land Trust.
On average the Numbulwar Road is deemed impassable due to flooding for 44 days per year.
Continued upgrades to Numbulwar Road will also help enable potential future plans for a tourist link from Numbulwar to the Central Arnhem Road via the South East Arnhem Land track.
Member for Arnhem, Selene Uibo said she had worked towards this project since being elected.
"It is great news for people who live in the region who have been advocating for some time for this type of infrastructure," she said.
"Better road access will cut the costs of getting goods and services in communities, which will benefit locals in Numbulwar and Ngukurr.
"We also expect to see an increase in economic opportunities as a result of this project, such as tourism opportunities and Aboriginal employment and Aboriginal Business Enterprise outcomes through the construction and maintenance of the road."
