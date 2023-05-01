New Chief Health officer announced for NT

The Northern Territory has a new Chief Health Officer (CHO).
On May 1, Chief Minister and Minister for Health Natasha Fyles, announced Dr Christine Connors would be the Territory's new CHO.
An experienced public health physician, general practitioner, researcher and health service executive who has worked in the Northern Territory for more than 30 years, Dr Connors' field of expertise has been system improvement including integration of health care delivery between hospitals and remote primary health care services.
For the past eight years, Dr Connors has been the Executive Director Population and Primary Health Care in Top End Regional Health Service.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Connors led the development of the Remote Outbreak Management Plan.
Her team was instrumental in providing community-based pandemic responses in the Top End region including contact tracing testing and vaccination, which required extensive communication, rapid agile training, guideline development and logistical support.
Minister for Health, Natasha Fyles, said Dr Connors' work had seen her "make improvements in primary health care and service delivery in our remote settings".
"A recognised health leader who is passionate about leading improvement, I look forward to working with Dr Connors," Ms Fyles said.
The new CHO said she felt privileged to be stepping into the role of the Territory's Chief Health Officer, a position responsible for providing public health leadership to protect the safety and wellbeing of everyone in our community.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, across the world we saw an increase in understanding of the importance and impact of public health decision making," Dr Connors said.
"As we continue to adapt to living with COVID-19 and re-prioritising many other public health matters, including disease prevention, I look forward to supporting all Territorians to achieve the best possible health outcomes."
The previous Chief Health Officer, Dr Hugh Heggie, became the Administrator of the Northern Territory earlier this year.
