Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

New NT justice approach needed

May 2 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An alliance of former politicians, judicial figures, experts and Indigenous leaders is calling for a new approach to justice in the NT.
An alliance of former politicians, judicial figures, experts and Indigenous leaders is calling for a new approach to justice in the NT.

An alliance of former politicians, judicial figures, experts and Indigenous leaders is calling for a new approach to justice in the Northern Territory to reduce its reliance on incarceration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.