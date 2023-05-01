Katherine Times
'Never got to say goodbye' - Late ex-Mayor celebration of life to be held in beloved K-Town

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
May 2 2023 - 7:00am
Prior to her April 1 death, former Mayor of Katherine Fay Miller hosted a pink Flamingo party at her home with close friends and family. Now a pink celebration of her life is being planned for Katherine.
The former Mayor of Katherine who passed away in early April after a battle with cancer, will be remembered in a celebration of life in Katherine.

