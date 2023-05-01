The former Mayor of Katherine who passed away in early April after a battle with cancer, will be remembered in a celebration of life in Katherine.
Fay Miller, who was at the helm of Katherine Town Council from 2012 until her forced retirement in 2020 when she was diagnosed with myelofibrosis, will be given a state funeral in Darwin, but her family is eager to have the 'people's Mayor' remembered in Katherine, too.
On May 26, the state funeral will be held at the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral on Smith Street in Darwin from 10.30am.
Mrs Miller's celebration of life will follow on June 2 at Katherine Outback Experience on Collins Road with details yet to be announced.
"Fay's disease took her away from Katherine too soon and never let her return," her husband Dennis Cheal said.
"In her last days her sole regret was that she never got to say goodbye and thank you to Katherine."
Mr Cheal said he believed many Katherinites shared the regret of not having been able to say goodbye to their beloved former Mayor.
"So let's get together and give Faysie the rip-roaring farewell she would have loved," he said.
"She always enjoyed a good party, so let's turn on a ripper as only Katherine can.
"I can tell you she will know, and she will love you for it."
Dress code for the celebration will be pink, with a charity auction to be held on the night with all proceeds to be donated to Cancer Council NT as per Mrs Miller's wishes.
Anyone interested in donating to the auction is asked to contact Dennis Cheal on Facebook.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
