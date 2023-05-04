A Katherine young gun is set to rev it up in Darwin this weekend to kick off his 2023 Speedway season.
Racing since 2018 when his dad bought him a speedway car, Angus Campbell is gearing up for his second season under the banner of Hyena Racing's wingless sprint team.
After years in the Formula 500 series where the young Katherinite was a front-running competitor, he stepped up into a wingless sprint class in 2020, in a bid to advance his racing career.
For 2023, the young father said he is hoping to find himself "at the pointy end of the field", with a spot on the podium in his sight.
"I want to be competitive," he said. "I strive to win in the most professional manner possible."
In the first race of the season, held this Saturday at Darwin's Northline Speedway, the only Katherine competitor is set to take on a large field of V6-powered cars on the traditional 420m dirt track.
Renowned as one of the most exciting spectator and family-friendly sports to participate in and watch, Campbell's baby daughter will be trackside in support of her dad.
"To be competitive, it's important to keep the car going and put enough effort and time into being organised and prepped," the 20-year-old said.
"But I also have to balance it with time with my family and the baby - she's my biggest fan.
"Most of my family is very supportive.
"They're all into racing, have or are racing themselves."
With a variety of sponsors in support of the young driver's dreams, Campbell aims to make his hometown and supporters proud - not only in Darwin, but also when the Katherine speedway season starts this month.
"I have 19 race nights this season, six in Katherine and 13 in Darwin," he said.
"Last year I made it into the top 10 in every race meet, which is huge for my first season in the wingless.
"I am hoping for a few podiums this year."
The 2023 Katherine Speedway opening round will be held on May 13, followed by a club night on June 10.
The NT titles for NT sedans will be held on July 15, and the 2023 SSA Street Stock NT titles are planned for August 5.
Round 5 will be a blue night, to be held on September 16.
The Katherine titles night - themed pink - will be going ahead on October 7.
In Darwin, the Street Stock Darwin title will be held on May 6, followed by the AMCA Nationals on May 26 and 27, and the Solos NT Championship on June 2 and 3.
A charity night will be held on June 24, and the junior sedans Darwin title race is set to go ahead on July 8, followed by the wingless Duel in the North on July 29.
The much anticipated sprintcar, AMCA and wingless Darwin and NT titles will be held on August 11 and 12, with the Chariots of Thunder sprintcar races scheduled for the following two weekends.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.