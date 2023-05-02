Katherine Times
Home/Photos and Video

Recovery efforts ongoing after 'heart wrenching' flood

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
May 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work continues in flood-affected communities.
Work continues in flood-affected communities.

Nearly two months after the remote communities of Kalkarindji, Daguragu and Pigeon Hole were hit by severe flooding, work continues to rebuild the impacted areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.