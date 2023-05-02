Recovery efforts ongoing after 'heart wrenching' flood

Nearly two months after the remote communities of Kalkarindji, Daguragu and Pigeon Hole were hit by severe flooding, work continues to rebuild the impacted areas.
While emergency declarations remain in place for the area, the Northern Territory Government is in control of the disaster recovery with the Victoria Daly Regional Council (VDRC) and a number of community organisations working alongside the Government to assist in the rebuilding of the communities.
Essential services, telecommunications and road access have all been restored in Kalkarindji and Daguragu, and executive services, aged care, Community Night Patrol, and municipal services such as waste collection are all back up and running following the repatriation back into community.
Meanwhile, temporary accommodation is being installed for residents of Pigeon Hole who will not be able to return home for "several months", according to the Government.
VDRC Mayor Brian Pedwell said he was supportive of an initiative that will see Pigeon Hole residents move into temporary homes in the community of Yarralin.
Mr Pedwell said a similar approach had "worked well" on Elcho Island in 2015 following the displacement of residents by the impact of Cyclone Lam.
"Bringing Pigeon Hole residents back closer to their community can only be seen as a positive," Mr Pedwell said.
"Yarralin community has met and agreed on the construction of the tents, and I hope that the two communities can work as one on this."
Mr Pedwell said the devastation and impact of the floods over the past few months had been "heart wrenching".
"Countrymen and women have had to watch their homes and all of their sentimental possessions wash away," he said. "On top of that, they have dealt with the anxiety of not knowing when they can return home.
"My heartfelt sorrow goes out to all those impacted."
The VDRC Mayor said the Council's hard work would "continue for months to come", with many services and organisations working together in "putting back together the region".
So far 350 people have been repatriated to Kalkarindji and Daguragu or have left the evacuation centre at Howard Springs on their own terms.
