$262.3m parks funding partially to be used for croc warning signs

A Commonwealth Government funding boost of $262.3 million for national parks across the country has been welcomed by a land council representing the Indigenous people of the Top End of the Northern Territory.
Northern Land Council Chair and NT Senior Australian of the year, Samuel Bush-Blanasi said extra funding was needed, especially in the world-famous Kakadu National Park.
"If you go there you see will how many improvements can be made now that the Government is providing this investment," he said.
The investment aims to address critical infrastructure needs, including updating unsafe equipment, fixing inadequate signage, providing essential ranger housing, and refurbishing rundown facilities like the Kakadu Aboriginal Cultural Centre.
Mayor for West Arnhem Regional Council and Chair of NLC's West Arnhem Regional Council, Matthew Ryan, applauded the Government and Minister Plibersek for the support.
"We have been asking for more funding for years. I want to thank Prime Minister Albanese and Minister Plibersek for making this happen," he said.
Part of the funding will go to repairing the roof at Jim Jim Rangers station at Kakadu, which is peeling off, and improving crocodile warning signs, important for visitor safety, which in some places are broken or missing.
The funding will also be used to boost conservation activities and cultural heritage management.
Dr Bush-Blanasi and Mayor Ryan said it was vital that local Traditional Owners and Aboriginal Rangers continued to care for country and protect their ancient cultural heritage.
"Kakadu belongs to all Australians but it also belongs to the local Traditional Owners who have been caring for their country through ceremony and culture for 60,000 years," Mr Ryan said.
"I am excited about the benefit for Traditional Owners, for local Aboriginal businesses, jobs and Aboriginal tourism. It means we can all look forward to the future with pride in our hearts."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.