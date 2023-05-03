Government biosecurity teams based in Cairns and Darwin are at the frontline of Australia's response to the unwanted arrival of a new livestock disease.
The Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Department says it has an increased focus on emergency animal disease prevention and preparedness in northern Australia through strengthened engagement and strategic policy leadership.
This is being delivered by the Office of the Chief Veterinary Office - Northern Australia which has been established in Cairns and is led by Dr Beth Cookson, Australia's deputy chief veterinary officer.
Dr Cookson's role has a strategic focus on northern Australia and strengthening relationships within the Indo-Pacific region, together with supporting the work of Australia's chief veterinary officer Dr Mark Schipp.
"Over the past few years, we have seen the rapid spread of diseases like African swine fever and lumpy skin disease into our near region, as well as foot-and-mouth disease being detected for the first time in over 30 years in Indonesia," Dr Cookson said.
"Our focus on biosecurity in northern Australia has never been so important to protecting Australia from these diseases."
She said veterinarians employed in private, industry, government and non-government sectors across multiple jurisdictions have been working inclusively and collaboratively on preparedness activities.
Dr Cookson said the collective response demonstrated how valuable veterinary expertise is to protecting not only animal health, but human health, environmental health and the economy.
"The focus of our work provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with pastoralists, industry representatives, other government departments and First Nations communities across the northern Australia region.
"With the team being based in Cairns and Darwin, we also play a significant role in bringing a regional perspective to issues of national importance," Dr Cookson said.
