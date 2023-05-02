The new way you'll get natural disaster warnings and evacuate alerts

THE government has unveiled the new and improved way communities will receive natural disaster emergency warnings and evacuation alerts.
The National Messaging System (NMS) will deliver instant, prioritised emergency messages to all mobile devices in a defined geographic area regardless of who their mobile service is with.
The system, which takes advantage of technology currently used overseas, allows emergency services to draw a circle around the site of a disaster and send an instant message to all mobile handsets within the area.
The messages take over phone screens momentarily to ensure they are seen and cannot be mistaken for spam.
Emergency Management Minister Minister Watt said the NMS, which could also message all devices in a specific local government area or state, would keep more people safe in an emergency.
"During a fire, flood or cyclone we know every second is critical, so by giving residents and first responders more warning, we can give people the best chance possible," Mr Watt said.
"Emergency messages, alerts and warnings need to be delivered to the public in a timely, accurate and targeted manner, we need the most current technology to achieve this."
The federal government also committed $10.1 million to delivering a Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB) capability, as recommended by the 2020 Natural Disaster Royal Commission.
PSMB capability would deliver a mobile broadband service that provides Public Safety Agencies and first responders with fast and secure voice, video and data communications.
Near instant access to data, images and information in critical situations will be enabled along with real time, data-rich analytics, situational awareness and cross-border communications between, for example, ground crews, aerial assets and incident control centres.
The PSMB will replace the existing outdated voice-only networks which the emergency services currently use, and allow agencies with near instant access to data, images and information in critical situations.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the new system would allow ground crews, aerial assets and incident control centres to share data in real time and across borders.
"The first priority of any government is to keep Australians safe," Ms Rowland said.
"Being able to communicate effectively - from communities receiving emergency messages as quickly as possible to emergency service operators responding to an event - is critical in ensuring that there is minimal disruption to communities and individuals."
It is anticipated that the NMS will be designed, built and tested over the next 18 months, becoming operational by late 2024.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
